Looking At The Relaunch Of ECW On Sci-Fi

This past weekend marked twenty years since the ill-fated relaunch of Extreme Championship Wrestling under the WWE banner with the ECW on Sci-Fi show. As we know, ECW folded under the pressure of the competition of the industry by early-2001. It’s final “official” event was the Guilty As Charged pay-per-view at the Hammerstein Ballroom, drawing a solid house of an estimated 2,500 fans. A pair of bought house shows, when a sponsor brings in the brand for a set price. were held in Pine Bluff Arkansas of all places two weeks later, but for all intents and purposes, the January 7th pay-per-view in New York was the last national mark that the renegade organization made before HHG Corp, the parent company of ECW, filed for bankruptcy in April of 2001.

The numerous reasons for why ECW collapsed are well-documented so there’s no need to rehash it, but one thing is for sure, the group went out of business because of bad financial deals that Paul Heyman made as he tried to keep pace with the multi-million dollar corporations of WWF and WCW at the time, not a lack of fan support. Heyman gets a lot of rightful grief sometimes for how he handed his time as the boss of the promotion, but at the same time, in retrospect, it’s much easier to be able to see the full scope of what became a net negative for ECW, and potentially what would’ve been a better deal with the benefit of hindsight, as opposed to trying to navigate those landmines in real time. The WWF was about to take Taz and The Dudley Boys, Shane Douglas left for WCW a few months prior, and The Sandman had yet to return when Heyman inked the disastrous TNN deal that ultimately became the biggest reason that ECW shut down.

It goes without saying that part of the reason that a national platform is so important for a pro wrestling commodity is that it allows the company to maximize the amount of revenue streams and thus generate as much revenue from them as possible. The regional format was that television was used to sell tickets to the live events. By the late-90s, especially during the pro wrestling boom period when a WWF or WCW logo would be stamped on almost anything (did the investment into those WWF Beanie Babies payoff yet?), sponsors, advertisers, merchandise, and pay-per-view were the key difference makers compared to the previous era when the live gate was the biggest piece of the pie. When ECW got no revenue from commercials or sponsorships on the TNN show, the biggest upside, if there truly was one, for them from the television contract was that it theoretically expanded their touring possibilities and potential pay-per-view audience. The problem was, there was also an increase in production costs across the board for their schedule, as well as for the television show itself.

Bubba Dudley once described ECW has the napster of the pro wrestling industry, and he was right, as it changed the business, but it was never meant to last. ECW burned the candle at both ends, and in a few ways, succeeded to the level that it did in spite of itself, particularly because some of the moves it made to stay true to the original vision were the same reasons that it imploded within a relatively short period of time. TNA, Ring of Honor, and All Elite Wrestling have all lasted longer than ECW, despite not having nearly the same amount of influence on the business.

More than a quarter of a century after that final pay-per-view, fans still remember the product and ECW merchandise is still sold on the WWE Shop website.

With the south Philadelphia promotion ending so under the radar, which was the opposite of how it existed, there definitely seemed to be a lack of closure for the industry and the fan base. A slew of alphabet soup leagues tried to take its place in the years that followed, but most were mere cheap imitations that tried to be an alternative in an industry that had completely consolidated to the WWE as the sole national company after the Attitude era. As we know, WWE bought the assets, including the tape library out of bankruptcy court in 2003 after an extended legal process because of all the creditors that ECW had before it officially closed. The founder of the company, Tod Gordon had a claim in court about the early video footage, but it was dismissed. The WWE eventually secured the music rights to the ECW theme song, which wasn’t owned by the original promotion either.

The late-2004 release of The Rise and Fall of ECW DVD and it’s major success proved that there was a market for the brand. Roughly six months later, Shane Douglas held the Hardcore Homecoming reunion show at the ECW Arena, which sold out in minutes with over a 1,000 fans in attendance. The same weekend, the WWE put One Night Stand on pay-per-view, which was a legendary show of the modern era.

Given the success, the following year’s One Night Stand served as a launching pad for the previously mentioned ECW on Sci-Fi show. While the network was an odd choice, it was under the USA network umbrella so from a corporate prospective, it made sense for the suits to get another wrestling property on one of their channels.

As we know, the segment that is most remembered on that June 13, 2006 broadcast was also the segment where everyone watching knew that the extreme experiment was doomed.

The opening of the show, the first segment of “official” ECW after five years of anticipation was the infamous ECW zombie. It was tacky, it was hokey, and it was lame. It was when the audience, those that had organically rallied for this revival to happen, knew that they were going to witness a Vince McMahon hatchet job on the extreme legacy.

It goes without saying that it wasn’t possible to recreate the late-90s in 2006, as the business and society had moved on. However, that doesn’t mean that the ECW brand itself couldn’t have been successful with an updated presentation. Of course, successful is a subjective term, but I think it’s fair to say that the project could’ve been more successful than the drek that was booked for it. There were a myriad of reasons why it wasn’t going to work, including the fact that it was aired live each week after the crowd in the building already saw a Smackdown taping on Tuesdays so you weren’t going to get an enthusiastic reaction. The Sandman caning the zombie wasn’t enough to save the segment, the message was sent what the prospects of this show were. Aside from the opening silliness, there seemed to be a specific effort to bury as many of the ECW originals as fast as possible with a cast of development talent that the audience wasn’t familiar with.

Basically, this was nothing like the original ECW with the exception of the way Rob Van Dam and Sabu were used for a short period of time, and the fans knew that they were watching a third-tier brand that just happened to be called ECW. The show last just over three and a half years before the office pulled the plug to replace it with an actual developmental show for the original version of NXT. I have to be honest, one of the reasons that the majority of the 2010s of the WWE product was so bland was how much the ECW experiment soured the audience. It was almost a reflection of the notion that the WWE could book whatever they wanted and if fans were going to watch pro wrestling in the United States, they were going to watch WWE since the promotion more or less had a monopoly at the time.

The details of the three and a half years of the existence of the WWE’s ECW are sparse, bland, and uninspiring. There was nothing compelling or insightful about any of it and within a year or so, the shift was completely away from anything remotely related to ECW so it was doomed to fail.

Even two decades later, you have to wonder, why did Vince McMahon bring back those three letters? Did he really expect the same audience that bought the Rise and Fall DVD, and ordered the One Night Stand pay-per-view to accept Matt Striker in exchange for the Sabu? Was Kevin Thorne supposed to replace The Sandman? Mike Knox was going to surpass Tommy Dreamer? To be fair to the new breed faction, those guys were put in an impossible position as well, just on the other end of the spectrum. The office did no favors for their careers by putting them in those roles.

Given how cynical pro wrestling is, of course the question must be asked, did Vince really bring back ECW just to finally quiet its legacy? In the early-2000s, Triple H monopolized his position at the top of the card for several years in a row. If that was because he was in the McMahon family tree is debatable, depending on who you asked, but the point is, by 2005, there was more of a demand for ECW, partially because it had been gone for five years, than Raw or Smackdown. Would Vince really go through the effort and waste three and a half years of television time to finally squash the ECW chants? Keep in mind, this is the same guy that had to book Triple H to pin Sting 15 years after he won the Monday Night war and purchased WCW.

Thankfully, within the past two decades since the infamous zombie popped up on the screen of that first episode on Sci-Fi, enough time has passed that the stain of WWE’s attempt faded from the legacy of the original ECW. Today, the original promotion is celebrated and merchandised through convention appearances, merchandise, video game cameos, and even new Mattel action figures. For a company that was never designed to last, it’s quite remarkable that ECW is still a marketable commodity more than 25 years later.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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