Lance Storm Provides Recovery Update Following Surgery

Pro wrestling legend and TNA producer Lance Storm recently underwent post-nasal surgery. He spoke with Wrestling Observer Live about various topics, including an update on his recovery and whether he can breathe better.

Storm said, “Well, we don’t know for sure (if I can breathe better post-surgery) because my problem was intermittent. There’d be times when I could breathe relatively okay and then my sinuses would just shut down, and I couldn’t breathe through my nose anymore. But, I’m currently breathing better through my nose than I was when my nose was doing better before the surgery so as long as I don’t get the flare-ups, then definitely a big improvement. But, I’ll have to wait and see if I get the intermittent flare-ups or not.”

On expecting to be able to appear at TNA Slammiversary:

“My making it to Slammiversary is no longer in question, barring any kind of freak incident… [sarcasm] The having blood pour out of your nose randomly on the side of the road was fun.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)