Mike Santana Files New Trademark Application

Mike Santana recently filed a trademark application for the name “Mike Santana” on Tuesday, May 5, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information through a global computer network.

Santana is currently the TNA World Champion, having held the title for 111 days in his second reign. He regained the title by defeating Frankie Kazarian at the TNA iMPACT premiere on AMC on January 15. Santana is expected to appear in a promo segment on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs Thursday night on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”