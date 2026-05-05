Eric Young Says He Convinced TNA To Hire Ricky Sosa Before Someone Else Did, Recalls Recent Backstage Meeting

Eric Young appeared on ‘HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas’ for an in-depth interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On telling Tommy Dreamer that TNA should sign Ricky Sosa before someone else does: “Obviously, Ricky Sosa was a huge get for TNA. I wrestled in France on a show and he was there. The day I got home, I called Tommy (Dreamer) and I said, ‘I saw this kid. You gotta hire him before someone else does because it’s just a matter of time,’ and he had that viral video of his entrance, and it’s everywhere, and he came and he signed with us, and I’m pretty sure I’m gonna get the opportunity to work with him. He’s got a lot of proving to do. But I think that he’s up for the challenge and I think that he’s one of those rare things and I don’t know if he’ll be another Leon (Slater). That’s a tall bar. I’ve always known when Leon was good. But after wrestling him, I can tell you he’s one in a hundred million. Maybe more than that. One in a billion. He’s so good, he doesn’t even know how good he is.”

“Obviously, Ricky Sosa was a huge get for TNA. I wrestled in France on a show and he was there. The day I got home, I called Tommy (Dreamer) and I said, ‘I saw this kid. You gotta hire him before someone else does because it’s just a matter of time,’ and he had that viral video of his entrance, and it’s everywhere, and he came and he signed with us, and I’m pretty sure I’m gonna get the opportunity to work with him. He’s got a lot of proving to do. But I think that he’s up for the challenge and I think that he’s one of those rare things and I don’t know if he’ll be another Leon (Slater). That’s a tall bar. I’ve always known when Leon was good. But after wrestling him, I can tell you he’s one in a hundred million. Maybe more than that. One in a billion. He’s so good, he doesn’t even know how good he is.”

On TNA management holding a meeting backstage about wrestlers going over allotted match times: “If you go under, or you go over, you’re in trouble, and I always say this to the younger guys, saying, ‘When I was a younger guy and I was in the middle of the show or the beginning of the show, and I went long, I had to go tell A.J. Styles and Kurt Angle that they’ve got three less minutes because I used it.’ That’s unacceptable, and right now, it’s something that the company is definitely clamping down on. Last TVs went really, really well, because management said, ‘Look guys, if you can’t hit times and you can’t do what we’re asking to do in those times, we’ll find people that can,’ and that’s just the nature of the business.”