Former AAA Star Cuatrero Sentenced To Prison In Stephanie Vaquer Case

Mexican wrestler Cuatrero, whose real name is Rogelio Reyes, has reportedly been sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison following his domestic violence conviction involving WWE star Stephanie Vaquer.

According to reports from El Planchitas, Cuatrero has already served approximately two years while the case progressed through the legal system, leaving roughly 10 years and eight months remaining on the sentence. The report also noted that the sentence could potentially be reduced further for good behavior, though Vaquer’s legal side is reportedly expected to appeal in pursuit of a harsher punishment.

The incident dates back to March 2023 during the time Vaquer was wrestling regularly in Mexico and was in a relationship with Cuatrero.

Vaquer alleged that an argument between the two escalated physically, accusing Cuatrero of violently grabbing her by the throat and throwing her against a wall, causing objects to fall onto her during the altercation.

Cuatrero was initially arrested on charges including attempted femicide and domestic violence before later being released pending trial proceedings.

Reports surrounding the case previously indicated that some individuals within the wrestling industry allegedly attempted to discourage Vaquer from going to authorities following the incident. Among those reportedly mentioned was La Hiedra, who at the time was said to be dating Cuatrero’s brother.

Earlier this year on International Women’s Day, Vaquer publicly stated that she intended to continue fighting for “truth and justice” regarding the case.

Cuatrero — the son of legendary luchador Cien Caras — had returned to wrestling on the independent scene earlier this year after being released from jail while awaiting the conclusion of the case.

He was reportedly found guilty earlier this month before the formal sentence was handed down.