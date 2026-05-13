Major WWE Premium Live Events Expected In Arizona Following TKO Agreement

Additional details have surfaced regarding TKO Group Holdings’ newly announced partnership with the state of Arizona.

Earlier this week, TKO and the Arizona Sports & Event Alliance officially announced a new agreement that will bring seven major events to Arizona across WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and Professional Bull Riders programming.

At the time of the announcement, WWE-specific premium live events tied to the partnership were not publicly revealed. However, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has since provided further insight into what is reportedly planned. “The new Phoenix agreement is for a Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and Saturday Night’s Main Event,” Alvarez stated.

If accurate, the agreement would bring several of WWE’s biggest annual properties to the Phoenix market over the coming years, including two of the company’s most prominent stadium-level events outside of WrestleMania.

As of now, WWE’s officially announced premium live event calendar extends through Money in the Bank 2026 on September 6 in New Orleans.

WWE has not yet publicly announced locations for this year’s Survivor Series or the 2027 Royal Rumble.

The Arizona agreement continues TKO’s broader strategy of forming destination-event partnerships with tourism boards and host cities as both WWE and UFC increasingly position major events as large-scale travel attractions and economic drivers.