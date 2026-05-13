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WWE Announces Main Roster Stars For Upcoming NXT Live Events

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE logo
WWE logo

Several familiar WWE main roster stars are set to appear on the WWE NXT live event circuit later this week.

During Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on The CW, WWE announced that Bayley, Grayson Waller, and Penta will all be appearing at upcoming non-televised NXT events.

Penta will head into the appearances as the reigning WWE Intercontinental Championship holder.

The scheduled dates are:

May 15 in Buffalo
May 16 in Canton
May 17 in Johnstown

The increased crossover between WWE’s main roster and NXT has become a growing trend throughout recent months, with multiple established stars regularly appearing on the developmental brand for matches, promos, and storyline programs.

Now WWE appears to be extending that strategy further into the NXT live event scene as well, using recognizable main roster talent to bolster the touring brand’s house show schedule.

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