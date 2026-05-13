Former Wyatt Sicks Members Reunite For Major Appearance After WWE Exit

The former Wyatt Sicks are officially set for a major public reunion appearance following their WWE departures earlier this year.

WrestleCon announced that the entire group will appear during WWE SummerSlam Weekend in Minneapolis.

The lineup for the appearance includes Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy.

According to WrestleCon, the group will be meeting fans and signing autographs throughout the full convention weekend running from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2.

The announcement also revealed the names several members will now be using outside WWE. Bo Dallas was listed under his real name Taylor Rotunda, while Nikki Cross will again use Nikki Storm. Dexter Lumis was listed as Samuel Shaw, Erick Rowan as Erick Redbeard, and Joe Gacy as Joseph Sawyer.

The appearance marks the first major convention booking involving the complete faction since WWE released the group on April 24 as part of the company’s large-scale post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts.

Prior to their departures, the Wyatt Sicks had been prominently featured on WWE television, with the act centered around the Uncle Howdy character portrayed by Rotunda and heavily tied to the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt.

Their WrestleCon booking now signals the beginning of the group’s next chapter outside WWE.