Backstage Support Growing In AEW For Former WWE Stars The New Day

The New Day are already lining up major appearances outside WWE following their recent departure from the company.

On May 2, it was reported that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods mutually agreed to part ways with WWE after more than a decade together as one of the company’s most successful acts.

The duo are currently scheduled to appear at GalaxyCon later this month, where they will reportedly be billed under the names Kofi and Austin Creed.

According to Fightful, additional convention appearances involving the pair have already been booked but have not yet been publicly announced. The report added that both are expected to become major draws on the convention circuit immediately following their WWE exit.

As speculation continues surrounding a potential move to All Elite Wrestling, Fightful also reported that support for bringing the duo into AEW is said to be overwhelmingly strong internally.

The outlet noted that more than a dozen AEW sources were reportedly unanimous in wanting Kingston and Woods signed — something described as highly unusual given that incoming talent discussions typically generate at least some differing opinions backstage.

Fightful further stated that several prominent AEW figures have actively pushed for the duo to join the company, with both men viewed as extremely respected throughout the wrestling industry.

At this stage, no official announcement regarding the future of Kingston or Woods has been made, though many within wrestling reportedly expect the former WWE stars to eventually land in AEW once their non-compete periods expire.