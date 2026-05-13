Backstage Update On Angel Garza And Humberto Carrillo Following WWE Exit Speculation

There continues to be significant movement behind the scenes involving Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, while speculation surrounding the WWE futures of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo remains active.

AAA talent have appeared increasingly often on WWE programming in recent months following the growing relationship between the two companies. Despite that partnership, AAA has still not officially announced any live events in the United States.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, visa complications are currently the primary obstacle delaying those plans.

“Still major visa issues going on which is why AAA hasn’t announced any US dates yet,” Alvarez wrote. “And also why they haven’t announced where the September 11 show is going to be.”

WWE recently confirmed that this year’s Triplemania will expand into a two-night event format for the first time.

The first show is currently scheduled for September 11, with the second event taking place September 13 in Mexico City.

The uncertainty surrounding AAA’s expansion into the U.S. market has also intensified discussion about WWE’s Hispanic talent roster — particularly after Angel and Berto suffered a quick loss to Oba Femi on WWE Raw.

Following the match, Angel posted a cryptic message thanking fans for continuing to support the “Garza Legacy,” prompting speculation online that the duo could potentially be finished with WWE.

However, Alvarez reported that internal expectations currently point in the opposite direction.

“Also, the feeling is Angel and Berto aren’t going anywhere, and with AAA looking for a US TV deal, most likely a lot of the Hispanic talent are probably safe for the moment.”

Given WWE and AAA’s growing partnership and AAA’s reported interest in securing U.S. television distribution, performers with strong ties to the Hispanic wrestling market could become increasingly valuable to both companies moving forward.