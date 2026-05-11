Former WWE Personality Calls Danhausen’s Match “A Complete Waste Of Time”

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman strongly criticized the comedy tag team match involving Danhausen at WWE Backlash 2026.

During the show, Danhausen and his mystery partner Minihausen defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson in a match that generated a mixed reaction online among fans.

Following the event, Coachman took to Twitter/X to voice his frustration with the segment and the overall direction of the storyline.

“Okay you all have to stop coming at me about this ridiculous Dan Hausen experiment. One of the biggest storylines you could actually bet on who was gonna be as partner tonight and they decide to go with a little person. What are we doing? I’m all for entertainment and wrestling, but this is absolutely a complete waste of time and just dumb.”

Coachman continued by referencing commentary made during the broadcast by Wade Barrett and argued that the angle undermined WWE’s presentation.

“And Wade Barrett said he’s making a mockery. That’s exactly what this is. I understand he’s popular with the kids and the T-shirts and stuff. But this is gonna get old real quick and for me I’m already over it. This is an absolute waste of time.”

Coachman also criticized WWE for not using a bigger surprise partner for Danhausen, mentioning several top names fans had speculated about leading into the event.

“And the crowd doesn’t know if they should boo cheer or what.

We couldn’t get CM Punk, or Oba [Femi], or Drew [McIntyre]. I mean the whole point is to embarrass Kit Wilson and The Miz one more time. This doesn’t do any of that not even close to that. It just embarrasses the company. Listen to the crowd you can hear a pin drop.”

The match had generated heavy speculation beforehand regarding the identity of Danhausen’s mystery partner, with fans online theorizing names ranging from CM Punk to Oba Femi and Drew McIntyre before Minihausen was ultimately revealed.