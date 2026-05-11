Chelsea Green Explains How She Pitches Ideas To WWE Creative

WWE star Chelsea Green appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the art of pitching ideas to the WWE creative team and the distinction between pitching and complaining.

Green said, “I don’t ever complain about what [WWE] actually end up giving me. I pitch to have it changed, but I pitched to have it changed, most of the time, when we’re in the conception process, because once they have it [locked in], that’s the thing, then you are complaining, and then it’s a lot tougher. But if you pitch from the beginning, you stick to that pitch, you stick to those ideas, or you stick to that direction, that’s not complaining. If you’re pitching to change the [match] finish, unless you’re actually pitching like it kills a couple birds with one stone, it makes sense. Then otherwise there’s just no point. You’re just being selfish. But it happens.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)