Kit Wilson Reveals The Tag Teams That Inspired Pretty Deadly

WWE star Kit Wilson joined Cody Rhodes on the podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About? to discuss various topics, including the inspirations behind Pretty Deadly as a tag team.

Wilson said, “Do you know what? I think — so the big team that kind of started off was The Revival. They were the big one, and I’m a massive American Alpha fan. The American Alpha NXT run, I think, is 10 out of 10. I think it’s flawless. That’s my favorite tag team, apart from they’re not my favorite tag team just ’cause lengthwise they didn’t get that longevity.”

On their classic inspirations:

“The Revival got us to the Midnight [Express] and then all those classic teams. So we very much had an old school approach and an old school feel that we wanted to capture. So The Revival and American Alpha is about as modern as it goes. But we were going back, we were trying to capture that. And I like to think we did it. I still think there was so much more to do. Maybe one day we’ll get there. But yeah, that was that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)