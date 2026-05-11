Lexis King Claims He Inspired John Cena Classic Tournament

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena announced the John Cena Classic tournament during the 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event on Saturday.

Although specific details are still emerging, the tournament will feature NXT talents competing against main roster stars, with fans voting to determine the winner of the John Cena Classic Championship. Interestingly, it was suggested that even a wrestler who loses matches could win the title through fan votes.

WWE Men’s Speed Champion Lexis King took to his Twitter (X) account to share that he was the one who inspired Cena to create the tournament.

King wrote, “I’ve had some great talks with John Cena at the PC over the past couple of years, he has given me some life-changing advice on several occasions and then I said, ‘You should host a tournament, call it the John Cena Classic.’”

Cena has not yet responded to King’s statement. There is currently no information on when the John Cena Classic will begin, but updates will be provided as they become available.