Chelsea Green Shares Recovery Update Following Heart Procedure

WWE star Chelsea Green recently revealed that she underwent a procedure for supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), a condition that causes an increased heart rate due to disruptions in the heart’s electrical system.

She took to her Twitter (X) account to share a couple of photos and provide an update on her recovery. Green mentioned that she is still experiencing some pain, but she is no longer on bed rest.

Green wrote, “1 week post op – off bed rest! One thing about me: sitting still is my nightmare. Thank you to everyone who called, texted, dm’d, etc. I felt very, very loved this week 💓”

Green has been unable to compete since February due to an ankle injury. However, she has made appearances on TV while using a wheelchair. There is currently no update on when she will be cleared to return, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.