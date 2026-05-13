WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/8/2026

According to WrestleNomics, Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.279 million viewers, with a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 10.93% increase compared to the previous week’s viewership of 1.153 million and a 16% increase from the prior week’s rating of 0.25 in the same demographic. Although the rating in the key 18-49 demographic was lower than the 0.32 rating from two weeks ago, the total audience was the highest since the April 17th episode, which garnered 1.580 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.306 in the 18-49 demographic, with a total of 1.257 million viewers. In comparison, the same period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.461 and an average viewership of 1.537 million.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, Sami Zayn, and Lil Yachty.