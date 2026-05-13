Viewership Numbers For May 4th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on May 4 ranked #7 worldwide and #8 in the U.S., averaging 2.7 million viewers and totaling 4.6 million hours watched.

This marks a 3.57% decrease from the April 27 episode, which garnered 2.8 million viewers. Additionally, this episode had the lowest viewership since March 9, when it also recorded 2.8 million viewers.

The episode featured a segment headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.