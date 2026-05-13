Trick Williams Wants To Elevate WWE United States Title To New Heights

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams discussed his goals as champion in an interview with WIS News 10.

Williams said, “We gotta keep it going, man. We gotta make this title right here, this United States Championship mean something. I want to main event Smackdowns, I wanna make this title mean more than its ever meant before. I want to bring Smackdown to new heights, i wanna do things that have never been done before. I want to cement my legacy in the game.”

On the importance of bringing his culture to TV:

“Because representation matters. You know, everybody needs to feel represented. Everybody — shape, color, it doesn’t matter because it makes things feel possible. You know, me going to Keenan High School, I didn’t know any professional wrestlers. I wanted to play football at the time, that’s what we were exposed to. But I always think, ‘What if one of those guys who played at Keenan who might have made it far… just came back and talked to us? It would have made such a difference, it would have made everything feel realistic like, ‘Maybe I can get there too.’ And that’s why it’s important for us to come back and talk, and keep it real and keep it authentic so everybody can say, ‘If he can do it, I can do it too.’ And it can change lives.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)