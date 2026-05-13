Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In this episode, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley will defend her title against Lizzy Rain.

Additionally, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) will defend their titles against DarkState (Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugar).

Furthermore, WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will face Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix in a tag team match.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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