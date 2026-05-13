Liv Morgan Reveals Interest In Acting Beyond WWE

WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan appeared on Gino TV to discuss her dream career.

Morgan said, “Honestly, I couldn’t be more happy. I’m so proud, and I couldn’t write this better. Honestly, this is my dream scenario, my dream career. It’s so much better than anything I could have thought for myself. So, I’m so happy. Thank you so much.”

On her interest in acting after her wrestling career:

“Thank you. I mean, I’m wrestling until the wheels fall off or how long that takes me, but I’m a lifer. But yes, I’m very interested in acting, and WWE has been so gracious and kind of letting me explore that and spread my wings a little bit. We have a movie coming out this fall, Bad Lieutenant, so keep an eye out for it. But thank you so much for saying that. We’ll see what happens, I guess.”

On The Judgment Day:

“The most iconic, feared, dominant group in the history of WWE. Not a loser in the group. We’re all winners. That’s why we’re the Judgment Day. We had one loser in the group. His name was Finn Balor. We actually kicked him out, so yeah. Now, now we are premium. We are ready to go.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)