WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Out Roman Reigns’ Tongan Death Grip Escape

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns powering out of Jacob Fatu’s Tongan Death Grip.

Ray said, “I don’t think Roman Reigns should’ve hulked up out of the Tongan Death Grip. That’s the one part of the match where I was like ‘Uh uh. This doesn’t work for me.’ There is no hulking up out of a Tongan Death Grip. There is no hulking up out of having your Adam’s Apple crushed in another human being’s hands.”

On why he didn’t like it:

“I don’t give a rats *** how tough Roman Reigns is. You don’t have a man the size, the stature, the strength of a Jacob Fatu crushing your Adam’s Apple in his hands enough to bring you down to your knees, and then all of a sudden you’re like ‘No! I’m getting this shot of adrenaline and I’m going to come out of it!’ Uh uh brother. It ain’t happening. That’s the only part of the match I wish they would’ve looked at a little differently, because to me, it’s beyond the realm of believability.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)