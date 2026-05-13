New Details Emerge On Possible AEW Future For The New Day

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods left WWE at the beginning of the month after being asked to restructure their contracts and accept a pay cut, which they declined.

This ultimately led them to request their releases, which were granted. Kingston and Woods have already been announced as guests for GalaxyCon 2026, scheduled to take place later this month, where they will appear under their real names, Austin Creed and Kofi.

According to Fightful Select, Kingston and Woods are set for additional convention appearances that have yet to be announced, and they are expected to be major draws on the convention circuit. The report also indicates that, regarding AEW—where they are widely speculated to land—over a dozen sources unanimously support bringing the two into the company.

Typically, in such situations, at least one person disagrees with the notion of talent joining, but in this case, everyone is in favor.

Additionally, the report notes that several prominent figures in AEW have been strongly advocating for Kingston and Woods to join the promotion.

They are universally respected across all wrestling promotions and are widely expected to join AEW. However, the report clarifies that there have been no discussions between The New Day and AEW; it merely reflects the general expectation surrounding their future.