Jacob Fatu Reveals WWE Originally Planned A Different Ring Name For Him

WWE star Jacob Fatu appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including the use of his real name in the company.

Fatu said, “These are the stuff that I don’t take for granted, you know what I mean? I mean — man, even when I’m just just moving and grooving, I just hear Fatu. Fatu is our real name. So I mean, for the WWE world & universe, which I’m so thankful for, man. It started in San Antonio, Texas in WWE. It was already Fatu baby, on the independents. But to be in WWE when it started in San Antonio at Saturday Night’s Main [Event] against Braun [Strowman] — man, bro, I’m just very thankful. I mean, it makes my father happy. It makes our people happy to hear the world chant that name. To bring our name — it was already known. But you know, now I’m legally able to use it in WWE.”

On WWE’s original plan for his ring name:

“I was supposed to be Caesar Sikoa, you know what I mean? I was about to be — I’m about to be like Caesar from Planet of the Apes like [mimics Caesar holding his hand up].”

On finding out he was going to keep his ring name:

“It was just a name, it got brought up you know/ Whatever they had, know whatever they did and we — at the end of the day, we made it happen. And Jacob Fatu — I mean, I’ll never forget what Triple H said that. ‘You heard your music yet?’ ‘No sir, I ain’t heard my music. I don’t even know what my name is.’ ‘Your name’s Jacob Fatu.’ I was like, ‘Okay, for sure.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)