Update On TKO’s Influence On WWE Creative And Stephen A. Smith Rumors

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed recent comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who heavily criticized TKO for interfering with the WWE booking of his friend, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Meltzer noted that while TKO doesn’t often interfere with Triple H’s booking, when it does, it tends to happen “at the most inopportune times.” He also referenced rumors that ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith might get involved with WWE.

Sources within ESPN were reportedly “pleased and enthusiastic” about Smith’s possible creative involvement in WWE, with expectations of a payoff related to his recent WWE coverage that was “pitched for this summer.”

Furthermore, Meltzer mentioned that some individuals within WWE who were unhappy about Pat McAfee being integrated into the WrestleMania feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton actually have a more favorable view of Stephen A. Smith. However, it’s still uncertain what kind of creative angle Smith may have with WWE.

Recently, Smith had a memorable encounter with Danhausen, who cursed him, but he claimed he wasn’t intimidated by the incident.