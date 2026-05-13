Kevin Nash Calls For WWE Wrestlers To Unionize Following TKO Pay Cut Reports

Kevin Nash has publicly called on WWE talent to unionize and pursue representation through SAG-AFTRA following reports that some wrestlers were recently asked to accept pay reductions under TKO Group Holdings.

Speaking on his podcast, Nash criticized the current independent contractor structure used in professional wrestling and argued that performers should be afforded protections similar to actors working in scripted television.

“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t play Endeavor at the top with the 300% increases and 1099 the dock workers… If they’re going to play by those rules, let the boys play by the same rules.”

Nash specifically suggested WWE talent should explore joining SAG-AFTRA, noting that WWE programming is heavily scripted and produced in ways comparable to mainstream television productions.

“Go through Screen Actors Guild. They’ll be more than happy to take their cut of your money. It won’t be 50%, but it’ll change the ball game.”

He continued by comparing WWE’s weekly programming structure to scripted comedy television.

“Take one of the programs that’s written down and you tell me that that program isn’t more heavily written and more produced than Curb Your Enthusiasm was when all those actors got SAG paid.”

Following Nash’s comments, entrepreneur and former U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang publicly supported the idea on social media.

“Nash is right – WWE wrestlers participate in highly-rated scripted programming every week. They should be SAG-AFTRA members already.”

The topic of unionization in professional wrestling has resurfaced repeatedly in recent years, particularly following WWE’s merger into TKO and ongoing discussions surrounding contracts, talent classification, healthcare, travel expenses, and reported pay restructuring.