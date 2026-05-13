Jerry Lawler Shares Health Update And Confirms He Remains Under WWE Contract

Jerry Lawler has shared an update on his health, confirmed he remains under WWE contract, and reflected on his unique role in helping shape Vince McMahon’s earliest heel persona during a recent appearance on Going Ringside with News4Jax’s Scott Johnson.

Lawler, now 76 years old, opened up about recovering from a recent right knee replacement surgery while continuing to deal with the lingering effects of several strokes suffered over recent years. “Doing fine. Doing great,” Lawler said. “I just had a knee replacement, my right knee, and it’s doing good, but it’s a little bit hobbling here and there.”

The WWE Hall of Famer has suffered major health scares in 2018, February 2023, and again in September 2025. He admitted that daily life at home has been one of the biggest challenges throughout recovery. “I seem to be doing pretty well. People just see me like this, but at home, I live by myself, and it’s a little tough there right now, but it seemed to get better.”

When asked about a possible return to commentary, Lawler confirmed that he is still officially signed with WWE, though he acknowledged that broadcasting is currently difficult physically. “It’s not good for [commentating] right now, but I’m still under contract with them.”

Lawler also revisited his historic transition to WWE in 1992 while still working in the Memphis-based United States Wrestling Association.

During that period, McMahon famously appeared on Memphis television opposite Lawler in a series of angles that many fans now view as the earliest version of the eventual “Mr. McMahon” villain character that helped define WWE’s Attitude Era. “He agreed to bring me into WWE and still let me work in USWA,” Lawler explained. “As a matter of fact, the first time Vince ever became a heel, he came down to Memphis and worked against me.”

Asked directly whether he helped teach McMahon how to portray a heel character, Lawler smiled and responded: “Sort of. He learned a little bit from me there.”

Lawler also reflected on his legendary commentary partnership with Jim Ross, who now works for All Elite Wrestling. “I do. JR, I mean, you know, I try to touch with him as much I can… I talked to him last week.”

Despite his health issues, Lawler said his recent knee replacement has allowed him to resume a more active convention and autograph schedule. “It’s easy to be around because of my health, not having to travel very much, but now I’m back where, with my knee replaced, I’m traveling more… I’m doing something every weekend.”

Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and has remained connected to WWE in various roles for more than three decades.