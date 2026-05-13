CM Punk Removed From WWE European Summer Tour Advertising

CM Punk has reportedly been removed from WWE’s advertising for the house show portion of the company’s upcoming European Summer Tour, further fueling speculation that his absence from television could continue well into the summer.

Punk had originally been promoted for the overseas tour, which begins May 28 in Liverpool and runs through the June 22 episode of WWE Raw at The O2 Arena.

However, WWE has now quietly removed Punk from advertising connected specifically to the non-televised live events during the tour, though he remains listed for select televised Raw episodes taking place in Europe.

At present, Punk is still advertised for several major Raw events later in the summer, including:

July 6 in Chicago

July 13 in Dallas

July 20 in Detroit

July 27 in Los Angeles

August 3 in Des Moines

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the April 20 Raw episode immediately following WrestleMania 42, where he confronted Cody Rhodes after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns.

That segment appeared to tease a future Punk vs. Rhodes program, but WWE has not followed up on the angle since.

According to PWInsider, Punk was not backstage at WWE Backlash 2026 in Tampa and was not expected at the May 11 Raw episode in Knoxville either.

Punk had also been heavily rumored as a possible mystery partner for Danhausen at Backlash after commentary teased the partner as someone who “loves money.” The role ultimately went instead to Minihausen.

Interestingly, Punk stated during the Raw after WrestleMania that he was not taking time off or going on vacation, making the recent advertising changes especially notable.

🚨 Three NEW dates have been added on the WWE European Summer Tour, going through Liverpool (May 28), Cardiff (June 20) & Birmingham (June 21). 🎟️ Tickets for Liverpool & Cardiff go On Sale this Friday, April 10, with Exclusive Presale on Thursday, April 9, both at 10 AM BST.… pic.twitter.com/XMz6DJi2CM — WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) April 8, 2026