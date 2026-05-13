Former WWE Star Opens Pro Wrestling Academy With Rusev

Rusev and Gangrel have officially launched the KECH Pro Wrestling Academy in Nashville.

Gangrel announced via Instagram on Tuesday that the school is now fully operational and beginning orientation and training scheduling. “Prepared and ready to open up today for orientation and training scheduling looking forward to seeing everyone!” Gangrel wrote while tagging the academy’s social media account.

The school originally opened on March 1 and takes its name from the Bulgarian word for professional wrestling — a nod to Rusev’s heritage.

According to the academy’s announcement, KECH Pro Wrestling Academy will offer training for both children and adults, ranging from complete beginners learning fundamentals to experienced wrestlers seeking advanced instruction and character development.

When promoting the school earlier this year, Rusev explained the vision behind the project. “We’re opening a new pro wrestling school for adults and kids. Real pro wrestling training, from fundamentals to character work.”

He also noted that the academy plans to offer specialized advanced sessions for established wrestlers. “Also, we’ll have advanced training sessions for experienced wrestlers only. The ring is on the way. The building is locked in. If you ever wanted to train like a pro, now is your chance.”

The partnership carries added significance because Gangrel was one of Rusev’s original trainers before his WWE career began.

Rusev trained under both Gangrel and Rikishi at the Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy in California prior to signing with WWE in 2010.

Speaking previously on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Rusev praised Gangrel’s approach to training and emphasized its old-school foundation. “His training is great. It’s very old-school training… He’s real. He’s going to keep it real. He’s going to teach you real.”

Rusev also revealed that Gangrel relocated from Florida to Nashville specifically to help launch the academy. “He’s been screwed so many times by all these people who promise him things. And he’s helped me so much. So it was time for me and him to do something that he’ll be able to finally be like, ‘Hey, this is it.’”

Before joining the Nashville project, Gangrel had served as head trainer for Coastal Championship Wrestling in Florida.

Rusev returned to WWE in April 2025 following his run with All Elite Wrestling and is currently assigned to WWE Raw.