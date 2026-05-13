AEW Dynamite Results – May 13, 2026

AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Asheville, NC.

MJF The Baldie Coming Soon?

This week’s show kicks off with the theme and video intro, and then we shoot inside the building where MJF has arrived. He is approached by Renee Paquette and asked about Darby Allin only being willing to defend his AEW Championship against MJF if he puts his hair on the line.

As MJF goes to walk off after giving his response, we see an unusually large amount of people scattered in various groups of two’s and three’s, that are completely and totally bald. Tommaso Ciampa takes his hat off to show his bald head. Ricochet jokes about it at one point.

Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy & The Young Bucks vs. FTR, Tommaso Ciampa & The Dogs

Now we head inside the arena where ten-man tag-team action will kick things off as the first match of the evening. We get a ton of ring entrances and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. All ten guys collide with authority and the crowd goes wild.

REFRESH THIS PAGE FREQUENTLY FOR NEWEST AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS & UPDATES!