Booker T Discusses What He Believes Was Hulk Hogan’s Biggest Career Mistake

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including what he believes is Hulk Hogan’s biggest career mistake.

Booker T said, “I think that was his biggest mistake, just trying to hold on to it [too long]. Because he was always going to be immortalized, but he wanted to be immortalized and still be out there at the same time. He wanted to be a martyr and still be here. He can’t be both, you know? I think if Hogan would have been able to really just pass the torch? Man, his legacy would have been so intact. He would have literally gone down as the greatest of all time perhaps. Of course, with a lot of the scandal and stuff, people going to always be able to bring that stuff up, and that’s the first thing that they’re going to want to talk about is the negative opposed to the positive. But Hogan did a lot of good, positive things in the business. He really did.”

On Hogan making people believe in him:

“He set the world on fire, and he made so many people believe, you know, when Hogan was at his height. And I say that because I was in prison. And me and one of my boys in there, man. We used to call ourselves ‘super brothers,’ just because of Hulk. Behind that wall. I’m still thinking about Hulk Hogan, you know? And me and Butler, super brothers. It was crazy in the gym training.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)