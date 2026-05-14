Bayley Teases Scouting WWE NXT Talent Ahead Of John Cena Classic

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced on Tuesday’s episode of NXT that Bayley, Grayson Waller, and reigning Intercontinental Champion Penta will be competing at NXT live events this weekend.

The events are scheduled to take place in Buffalo, New York, on Friday, May 15; Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, May 16; and Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, May 17.

Following this announcement, Bayley took to her Twitter (X) account to share that she plans to use the three live events to scout talent. Additionally, she hinted at a possible showdown with the current NXT Women’s North American Champion, Tatum Paxley.

Bayley wrote, “When the GOAT @JohnCena creates an opportunity for NXT talent to be seen, then it’s time to go scout…. See you guys this weekend 🫡🤼‍♀️ @WWENXT!”

Following the recent announcement by 17-time World Champion John Cena about the “John Cena Classic” at Backlash last weekend, details about the event are still pending. WWE has yet to confirm the date, venue, and format of the competition, which will feature main roster stars competing against NXT talents. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the winner.