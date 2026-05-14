Netflix Reveals Broadcast Team For Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA Event

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is making her return to MMA this weekend, facing Gina Carano in a live event on Netflix.

The streaming service has announced the broadcast team for the event, which will feature Mauro Ranallo as the play-by-play announcer and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian as the expert analyst. Additionally, Sibley Scoles will serve as a reporter, delivering updates from backstage and the crowd, alongside Ariel Helwani.

The report also mentioned that Sean Wheelock will provide information on rules and scoring, while in-cage announcer Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts will emcee the event. A live press conference is scheduled for today, May 14th, at the Intuit Dome Outdoor Plaza.

Public weigh-ins will take place on Friday, May 15th, at the same location, and all fight week events are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rousey vs. Carano marks Rousey’s first MMA fight in ten years, following her loss to Amanda Nunes. Meanwhile, Carano has not competed in 17 years since losing to Cris “Cyborg” Santos in 2009. Mauro Ranallo has previously called the action for many of Rousey and Carano’s fights in both Strikeforce and Elite XC.

Netflix’s first live MMA event, featuring Rousey vs. Carano, is set for Saturday, May 16th, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The event will stream live on Netflix at no additional charge.