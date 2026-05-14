Jeff Jarrett Shares Concerns About WWE’s John Cena Classic Concept

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Jeff Jarrett discussed various topics, including the business approach to the John Cena Classic, on his My World podcast.

Jarrett said, “I get it from a business perspective. It’s the funnel to get people engaged and there’s going to be an X poll, there’s going to be a TikTok poll, they’re going to be on every social media platform. There’s going to be all kinds of social custom content and, I don’t know if they announced the sponsor for this, but that’s probably going to be one of John’s VO accounts that he has.”

On his issues with the tournament:

“From the storytelling component of this, you can become champion and you don’t have to win your matches…we may be all kind of overthinking this, and it is what it is, because the whole world knows we’re scripted entertainment, but we at least want to get lost in the story, someone trying to WIN the title. It takes that component out, the suspension of disbelief, what matters in our world, as we’re watching this two hour or three hour episode or three hour premium live event. [If we don’t need to] get immersed in the story, why do we care when a hip toss happens or a false finish happens or there’s a spectacular move off the top rope?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)