Updated Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for this month.

In the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round Matches, ROH World Champion Bandido will face Swerve Strickland, and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will take on Samoa Joe from The Opps. Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will battle Alex Windsor in a Women’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round Match.

Also previously announced for the event is “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from the Triangle of Madness, who will defend her title in a 4-Way Match against Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter of the Brawling Birds.

Furthermore, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), Jurassic Express’ “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, and The Hurt Syndicate (which includes “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) will compete in a Stadium Stampede Match against a collection of teams: The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun), the Don Callis Family (AEW National Champion Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo), and The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay).

In addition, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland in an “I Quit” Match.

Lastly, the Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will put his title on the line against NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, who is also a member of the Don Callis Family.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, May 24, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.