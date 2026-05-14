AEW Reveals Full Brackets For 2026 Owen Hart Men’s And Women’s Tournaments

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the brackets for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Tournament were announced. The show revealed the first-round matches, with two matches from each side set to take place at Double or Nothing.

In the men’s bracket, one side features Samoa Joe vs. Will Ospreay in the first round, while Mark Davis faces Jack Perry. The other side features Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King.

The first-round matches of Ospreay vs. Joe and Strickland vs. Bandido are scheduled to occur at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24th. The winners of these matches will advance to the semifinals, and those winners will move on to the finals, which will take place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28th. Details on the matches between Davis vs. Perry, Castagnoli vs. King, and the Owen Hart Tournament semifinals have not yet been announced.

On the left side of the women’s bracket, the first-round matches will see Persephone take on former four-time Artist of Stardom Champion Hazuki, while Willow Nightingale will battle Alex Windsor. On the right side, Mina Shirakawa faces Athena, and Skye Blue goes one-on-one with Sareee from Sukeban.

Nightingale vs. Windsor is set to take place at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24th. The remaining matches do not have scheduled dates yet, except for the finals at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28th.

Notably, the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Tournament winner, Mercedes Moné, will not be participating this year. She has not appeared in AEW since the January 11th episode of AEW Collision, where she indicated she would be taking a break.

Take a look at the #OwenCup Women's Bracket for 2026! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Sr0aDGVm27 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2026