New Details Emerge On AEW’s Status During Major WBD Presentation

According to PWInsider.com, AEW was not specifically mentioned during the recent Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation. However, the report noted that a graphic featuring notable AEW wrestlers, including Will Ospreay, Willow Nightingale, MJF, and Jon Moxley, was included.

The graphic appeared as part of a montage showcasing various WBD programming, alongside other familiar titles like Shark Week and 90 Day Fiancé.

As many may already know, WBD is currently undergoing a merger with Paramount Skydance, which is expected to finalize in the third quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory approvals. WBD serves as AEW’s main broadcast partner and holds a minority stake in the company (less than 10%).

In contrast, Paramount is a major streaming partner for UFC, which is owned by TKO, the parent company of WWE.

Additionally, AEW is in the midst of a multi-year broadcast agreement with WBD, believed to last three years with an option for a fourth. This current deal is expected to run through the end of 2027.