Thursday, May 14, 2026
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Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (5/16/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will compete in a five-minute Eliminator Match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

This is the only match confirmed for the show so far, and the prospective challengers have not yet been announced. The unnamed team will earn a title shot if they can defeat Bayne and Kross.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.

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