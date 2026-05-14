Backstage News On Big Bill’s Current Contract Status With AEW

According to Fightful Select, sources informed the outlet in April that Bill’s AEW contract is believed to expire at the end of May or the beginning of June.

The report noted that there is currently no information about whether Bill has signed a new deal. It also mentioned that Bill has not appeared on ROH or AEW television since this information was disclosed.

Bill signed with AEW in August 2022 and held the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Ricky Starks from late 2023 to early 2024. He joined Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree and had a rivalry with Powerhouse Hobbs in early 2025. More recently, he has teamed with Bryan Keith as a mercenary-style duo known as “Paid In Full.”

Bill’s most recent match took place on the April 30th episode of ROH On HonorClub, which was taped on April 6th. He and Keith won a squash match.