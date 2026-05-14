Current Lineup For Next Week’s Three-Hour AEW Dynamite Special (5/20/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the current lineup for next week’s three-hour episode of Dynamite and Collision, which will take place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe will face “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match.

This is the only match announced for the show so far and will mark Briscoe’s first matchup since mid-March, when he and The Young Bucks faced Ciampa and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood).

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