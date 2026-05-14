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Tony Khan Names Kazuchika Okada vs. Mistico As His Dream Match

By
James Hetfield
-
Tony Khan
Tony Khan | AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics with Who’s The Champ, including his current dream match in wrestling.

Khan said, “Well, that’s a great question. I think there are so many phenomenal stars throughout the world of wrestling. In Mexico, one of the greatest wrestlers is Mistico. Mistico is a great star. He’s been a great champion. In AEW is a World Trios Champion, and he’s a phenomenal wrestler and a legend. Another great legend in wrestling is the International Champion in AEW, Kazuchika Okada. I think Kazuchika Okada versus Mistico would be an incredible match, and they’re two great legends of the sport, and I would love to see that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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