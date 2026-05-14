Tony Khan Names Kazuchika Okada vs. Mistico As His Dream Match

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics with Who’s The Champ, including his current dream match in wrestling.

Khan said, “Well, that’s a great question. I think there are so many phenomenal stars throughout the world of wrestling. In Mexico, one of the greatest wrestlers is Mistico. Mistico is a great star. He’s been a great champion. In AEW is a World Trios Champion, and he’s a phenomenal wrestler and a legend. Another great legend in wrestling is the International Champion in AEW, Kazuchika Okada. I think Kazuchika Okada versus Mistico would be an incredible match, and they’re two great legends of the sport, and I would love to see that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)