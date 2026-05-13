MJF Fires Back After Fan Says WWE Should Sign Him From AEW

MJF fired back at a wrestling fan on social media ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite after the fan suggested he should eventually jump to WWE.

A Twitter/X user wrote: “I have never watched a single episode of AEW yet somehow MJF is one of my favorite sh*t talkers I’ve ever heard in pro wrestling.. Triple H please figure out what he needs and get him to WWE, and then remove the PG tag.”

Rather than entertaining the idea, MJF responded by encouraging the fan to actually give All Elite Wrestling a chance. “I’ve got a f*cking crazy idea. Watch the show with me on it tonight at 8pm est on TBS or streaming on HBO max. If you don’t like a product. Try an alternative. Mind blowing.”

The exchange quickly gained traction online, with many fans praising MJF for directly promoting AEW rather than leaning into speculation about a future WWE move.

MJF has long been one of AEW’s most polarizing and talked-about performers, frequently drawing attention for his sharp promos, reality-blurring social media presence, and willingness to openly reference WWE during interviews and storylines.

Despite years of constant speculation surrounding a potential jump to WWE, MJF re-signed with AEW in 2024 and remains one of the promotion’s top featured stars under Tony Khan.