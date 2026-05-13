Luchasaurus Opens Up About Serious Pneumonia Battle During AEW Absence

Luchasaurus has opened up about the severe health scare that kept him off All Elite Wrestling television for nearly a year, revealing that a battle with pneumonia became serious enough to leave him bedridden on oxygen for an extended period.

Speaking with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Luchasaurus detailed how what initially seemed like a lingering illness quickly escalated into something far more dangerous.

“We had no road to wrap it up because, creatively, everyone wanted something different, and I ended up getting sick. I got pneumonia, which took me into a situation where I was in bed with oxygen for a month.”

He explained that the warning signs appeared just before he was scheduled to travel for AEW Grand Slam.

“It got to the point where I was about to go out the door for Grand Slam. I was about to hop on the plane, and I had this cold that wouldn’t go away. Something inside of me was like, ‘I can’t get on that plane. I feel weird.’”

After contacting AEW medical staff, he was advised to remain home while the company adjusted plans creatively around his absence.

“I texted Doc and he told me to stay home. They covered for me creatively that week.”

Luchasaurus said his condition rapidly worsened despite antibiotics, leading doctors to initially fear a pulmonary embolism.

“They gave me antibiotics, but it wasn’t getting better. All of a sudden, I felt really bad one day. We thought it was maybe a pulmonary embolism. It was scary to think that.”

The eventual diagnosis revealed pneumonia had spread to both lungs.

“They were like, ‘You actually have pneumonia, but it’s spread to both lungs. We can give you these meds and just pray.’”

During the ordeal, Luchasaurus admitted he could not stop thinking about the late Brodie Lee and the serious lung complications that ultimately led to Lee’s passing in 2020.

“I started learning about how fragile your lungs are. Brodie Lee started with something similar to what I had, I’m not sure of all the details, but I do know that he ended up going on the ventilator, and that’s what you don’t want to have happen.”

He explained that avoiding a ventilator became a major point of concern throughout the process.

“If you panic on the ventilator, you blow your lungs, and everything is done. I never got to the ventilator. They just needed oxygen to get my oxygen back up and for the antibiotics to work.”

Although medically cleared within roughly three months, Luchasaurus revealed that creative circumstances kept both himself and Jack Perry off television significantly longer.

“I was cleared within three months of it, but creatively, me and Jack Perry found ourselves both at home for eight more months even though we were both healthy.”

At the time his health issues began in September 2024, Luchasaurus was involved in a storyline alongside Christian Cage while performing under the Killswitch name.

He eventually returned to AEW television in August 2025 before later reuniting with Jack Perry and reverting back to the Luchasaurus character one month later.