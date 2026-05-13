Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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AEW Announces MyAEW Streaming Service Launch On Roku And Roku TV

By
James Hetfield
-

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that the MyAEW streaming service is now available on Roku and Roku TV, in addition to Fite TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

Launched in early March in partnership with Kiswe, MyAEW features a FAST channel that continuously streams AEW content. The $7.99 subscription tier allows fans outside of the U.S., Canada, India, and Mexico to enjoy live streams of AEW Dynamite and Collision, as well as access to live Ring of Honor (ROH) pay-per-view events during the month they air, ROH TV, and the AEW TV archive.

For $19.99, fans can subscribe to a tier that includes streaming for AEW pay-per-views, such as Revolution. This tier is also available to fans outside the U.S., Canada, India, and Mexico. Additionally, fans in those regions can purchase standalone pay-per-views through the service without a subscription.

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