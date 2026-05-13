Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/13/2026): Asheville, N.C.

By
Matt Boone
-

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Asheville, North Carolina.

Scheduled for the May 13, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

    * AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita
    * Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Tommaso Ciampa, David Finlay, and Clark Connors
    * Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin
    * MJF addresses the Hair vs Title challenge set for Double or Nothing
    * Kevin Knight TNT Title Open Challenge
    * Triangle of Madness vs Brawling Birds and Hikaru Shida
    * Men’s and Women’s Brackets for the Owen Hart Tournament revealed

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results!

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