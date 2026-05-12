Swerve Strickland’s Deleted AEW Tweet Sparks Speculation

Swerve Strickland sparked speculation this week regarding his absence from All Elite Wrestling

television after posting a cryptic message on Twitter/X questioning why he has not recently appeared on AEW programming.

“Time to start asking questions why swerve aint on tv,” Strickland wrote.

The post quickly drew a response from Ricochet, who fired back with a mocking reply.

“Because you’re not in DEMAND” alongside crown and hand emojis and the hashtag “#Ahaa.”

A few hours later, both posts were deleted from the platform, leading fans to speculate whether the interaction reflected a legitimate backstage issue or the early stages of a future storyline.

During the Self Made Session podcast, it was noted that at least one source close to the situation claimed the social media exchange was part of an angle rather than a genuine dispute.

“I can tell you guys based on the information that I’ve learned and been told on record, a source claimed to me that Swerve Strickland’s tweet was a work. They claimed that his tweet was just for storyline purposes. That’s what they’re claiming.”

Strickland’s absence from AEW television in recent weeks has already generated noticeable discussion among fans, given his status as one of the company’s top stars and former world champions.