AEW Files Lawsuit Against TrillerTV Over Alleged $5 Million In Unpaid Revenue

According to Brandon Thurston from POST Wrestling, AEW has filed a lawsuit against TrillerTV and Triller Group, Inc. in Duval County Court, Florida, on April 29th. The suit claims that TrillerTV owes AEW $5 million in unpaid revenue.

The report also states that the lawsuit alleges Triller Group, the parent company of TrillerTV, utilized revenue from AEW pay-per-view sales and AEW Plus to fund other businesses, including a social media platform that ultimately failed to materialize.

The lawsuit states, “[Triller Group Inc.’s] strategy of robbing revenues generated by TrillerTV’s distribution of AEW content to cover other of Defendants’ operating expenses (much of which was spent on the social media platform endeavor) negatively impacted its relationship with and payments owed to AEW.”

The report indicates that AEW’s lawsuit highlights a previously successful business relationship that began to falter in 2024, following TrillerTV’s merger with Triller Group. AEW alleges that after this merger, Triller began utilizing revenue generated from AEW’s content to cover other operational expenses, leading to issues such as delayed payments. AEW is claiming breach of contract, unjust enrichment, tortious interference, and more.

The lawsuit details the revenue-sharing arrangements between AEW and Triller. In 2024, AEW’s content accounted for 24% of all Triller Group revenue. Meanwhile, AEW was supposed to receive 75% of net revenue from domestic pay-per-views (PPVs) and 65% of net revenue from international sales. This revenue split was established in mid-2020, whereas prior to that, the division was set at 50/50. For AEW Plus, the revenue split was 60/40 in AEW’s favor.

AEW claims in the lawsuit that Triller Group exploited the delay between the point of sale and the payments owed to AEW to allocate funds elsewhere. AEW issued written payment demands in January and March of 2025, but Triller paid only a fraction of the total amount owed by March 1. AEW subsequently submitted a legal demand in April for $4,988,989.13 in outstanding payments.

This lawsuit is the second recent legal action filed against TrillerTV. The first was initiated by its parent company, Triller Group, Inc., when Flipps Media Inc., which operates TrillerTV, filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging that the company is insolvent and unable to meet its financial obligations. Flipps stated that the company lacks a board of directors and thus cannot file for bankruptcy. They are requesting the court to recognize its officers as a functioning board to explore potential bankruptcy options.

According to Flipps’ lawsuit, Triller Group has effectively abandoned TrillerTV, with current operations being managed by CEO Kostadin Jordanov and President and COO Eric Winter. Former TrillerTV Chief Commercial Officer Adam Bigwood reportedly left the company on April 30. Despite these issues, TrillerTV’s website remains active and lists several upcoming live events. Meanwhile, AEW launched its own streaming platform, MyAEW, in March, and discontinued AEW Plus in April.

Triller told POST Wrestling, “We take these reports seriously and are reviewing the legal matter thoroughly. At this time, Triller Group Inc. has no comment.”