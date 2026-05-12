Report: Jazwares Ends AEW Partnership Following Team Layoffs

Wrestling action figure collector Kyle Peterson revealed in his latest YouTube video that Jazwares has ended its business with AEW, as they laid off the entire team responsible for the AEW line.

Peterson said, “If you’re a fan of AEW and Jazwares, late Friday, I got word that unfortunately the entire AEW Jazwares team over there at Jazwares were laid off on Friday.”

The two companies have been collaborating for six years, with AEW first announcing the partnership in February 2020. The initial products from this partnership were part of the Unrivaled collection, which was released in August.

Since then, the toy company has launched several other toy lines, including the Vault, Supreme, and Unmatched collections. Neither company has publicly commented on the situation, and it remains unclear whether AEW plans to partner with a different company for future action figures.

You can check out Peterson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)