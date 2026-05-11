Thekla Reveals She Received Death Threats During STARDOM Run

AEW Women’s World Champion and leader of the Triangle of Madness, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, spoke with Express U.S. Sport about various topics, including her early character development.

Thekla said, “I could tell that I was pushing people towards a point where they actually weren’t really sure what they were seeing. And if I was actually being a b—- or if it was all calculated. So it was just a very, very cool thing. And I felt like, oh, I’m starting to really understand what this business is about.”

On receiving death threats after attacking STARDOM President Taro Okada:

“When the death threats came in and everybody was like, ‘Hey, somebody call the police, she needs to leave the country,’ and people started spitting at me at the shows. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I think this is actually really working.’ [laughs]”

On enjoying being a heel more:

“I just love being a little prick. I call everybody dumb b***hes, you know? And people are just like, yes.”

On establishing herself in the U.S.:

“It took me a long time to find a place where I feel most comfortable, and that is fortunately not tied to a physical place. It was tough in Austria; it was always a fun time. Being in Japan, it was a tough time, but also challenging and very, very fun. And now the States, I’m kind of a baby here. I’ve only been here roughly a year. I’d say the States has been very good to me. And I’ve had a great run so far. So maybe the States are the king.”

On if there is another talent like her in Austria:

“No. [laughs] I’m a one of once in a lifetime type of personality. Sorry. But you know what, I’m not gonna s**t on my fellow Austrian people.”

On both her and GUNTHER making it out of Austria:

“What are the odds that we both come from a very small country with basically no wrestling scene? What are the odds that that two people make it this far, him and WWE and me and AEW? It’s really remarkable.”