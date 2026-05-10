Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (5/13/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In an exciting match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Ace Austin from the Bang Bang Gang in a singles matchup. Additionally, the brackets for both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will be revealed, and we will hear from MJF.

Previously announced for the show is AEW World Champion Darby Allin, who will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family, referred to as “The Alpha.”

Furthermore, in a 10-Man Tag Team Match, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland (also known as “The Rated R Superstar”), along with AEW World Trios Champion “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), will take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood), “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa, and The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors).

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

#AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 5/13! We'll Hear From MJF AEW World Champion Darby Allin made it crystal clear: If @The_MJF wants his world title rematch, he'll have to put his hair on the line! We'll hear from the former world champion, MJF, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/dskMu7SD4q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2026

THIS WEDNESDAY, 5/13

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Asheville, NC

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + HBO MAX#OwenCup Brackets Announced The 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men's & Women's Tournament brackets will be announced LIVE on TBS + streaming on HBO MAX, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/QVanUba72C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2026

#AEWDynamite

8/7c TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 5/13@WillOspreay vs @The_Ace_Austin Ospreay has trained with the Death Riders for weeks, & now that he's cleared, he'll apply what he's learned vs Ace Austin, who won the main event last Wednesday! Ospreay vs Ace

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/2V3dwXh4Kg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2026