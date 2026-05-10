Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (5/13/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.
In an exciting match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Ace Austin from the Bang Bang Gang in a singles matchup. Additionally, the brackets for both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will be revealed, and we will hear from MJF.
Previously announced for the show is AEW World Champion Darby Allin, who will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family, referred to as “The Alpha.”
Furthermore, in a 10-Man Tag Team Match, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland (also known as “The Rated R Superstar”), along with AEW World Trios Champion “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), will take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood), “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa, and The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors).
Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.