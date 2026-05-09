Chris Jericho Led AEW’s Top YouTube Videos In April

WrestleNomics recently released data in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, highlighting that the most-watched AEW clip for April featured Chris Jericho’s return segment, which garnered 412,000 views. This video outperformed the United Empire and Death Riders parking lot brawl, which reached 358,000 views.

The report also indicated that several other Chris Jericho segments ranked among AEW’s top-performing videos on YouTube. One clip featuring Jericho and the Hurt Syndicate attracted 248,000 views, while another segment centered on Ricochet received 236,000 views.

In addition to Jericho’s segments, the list included other significant AEW storylines and promos. A segment featuring Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and FTR reached 287,000 views. Another clip showing Darby Allin defeating MJF for the AEW Championship attracted 242,000 views, followed by Copeland’s promo on April 16, which brought in 221,000 views.

Additional high-ranking videos featured highlights of Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay, as well as an April 29 promo segment for MJF and Darby Allin. The report noted that no women’s wrestling clips made the top 25 during this tracking period. One of the lower-performing videos mentioned was a match between PAC and Lio Rush.

Outside of AEW and WWE, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide saw impressive views for La Catalina’s debut clip, which attracted 260,000 views, while TNA Wrestling generated interest with EC3’s return, drawing 245,000 views.